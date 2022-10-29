Maruti Grand Vitara & Brezza Bookings Cross 2 Lakh+ Units In India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Brezza’s bookings have gone past the two lakh mark in India, underlining their popularity

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the second generation Brezza compact SUV in June 2022 and it has been well received by customers. Over the last two months, the five-seater managed to outsell its main rival Tata Nexon to become the best-selling SUV in the country. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer brought in the Grand Vitata in September 2022 to further consolidate its SUV portfolio.

It has worked wonders so far as well as the combined bookings of both SUVs stand at over two lakh units. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others. In the first half of this FY (April to September 2022 period), MSIL recorded a total of more than five lakh units.

This led to a YoY volume surge of 38 per cent as the increase in sales numbers due to the arrival of new models is evident. Since the beginning of this calendar year, Maruti Suzuki is on a launch spree as the heavily revised Baleno, mildly updated Ertiga and XL6, Grand Vitara, new Brezza, all-new Alto K10, etc have come into play.

The new Brezza comes with a host of exterior and interior changes compared to its previous iteration and it derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 103 PS and 137 Nm of peak torque. The same powertrain is also used in the Grand Vitara. It is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

The Grand Vitara is equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to form a hybrid system. It has a class-leading claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.

The company is expected to unveil the five-door version of the India-spec Jimny and the Baleno-based SUV coupe (YTB) at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. In addition, the badge-engineered version of the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will become the first model supplied by Toyota to Maruti Suzuki and it will more likely be launched in the due course of 2023.