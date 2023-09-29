Maruti Grand Vitara Becomes Fastest Midsize SUV To Reach 1 Lakh Sales

Maruti Grand Vitara has achieved a new milestone by becoming the fastest SUV in its segment to reach one lakh volume sales

On the eve of its first-year anniversary in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara midsize SUV has achieved a new milestone by becoming the fastest SUV in its segment to reach one lakh volume sales. Since its debut, the five-seater has been well received by customers and it reflects on its monthly sales tally as it is a regular feature in the top three.

The largest car producer in the country says the strong hybrid and AWD variants are popular along with other variants. The strong hybrid trims are available with an e-CVT transmission and are claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl. Some of the key features include ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, a coloured heads-up display, and so on.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For more than four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, establishing benchmarks with its revolutionary product portfolio. The debut of the Grand Vitara last year heralded a new era, bestowing a truly magnificent experience upon SUV enthusiasts nationwide.”

The Grand Vitara has certainly played a key role in Maruti Suzuki garnering more market share in the SUV segment along with the second-gen Brezza and the recently launched Fronx. The brand has a market share of 22 per cent currently in the SUV space and the Grand Vitara has contributed to nearly 20 per cent of the total sales from Nexa dealerships.

The midsize SUV boasts an upright front fascia with a prominent grille section and tall pillars ensuring a strong road presence. It is based on Nexa’s ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language and is available in a total of 12 variants. It can be bought with a mild-hybrid, strong hybrid or a CNG option.

It is underpinned by Suzuki’s Global C platform and has a lot in common with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its hybrid variant to further enhance its safety quotient.