Maruti Grand Vitara All-Grip Select Vs Jimny All-Grip Pro: Key Differences

Here, we explain the difference between Maruti Suzuki’s two different AWD systems – AllGrip Select (Grand Vitara) and AllGrip Pro (Jimny)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the iconic Jimny in the Indian market, as the true successor to the Gypsy. It will be a true-blue offroader, underpinned by a body-on-frame platform and boosted by Suzuki’s All-Grip AWD system. Interestingly, this isn’t the only Maruti vehicle to get AWD/4WD. The Grand Vitara already has it!

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in its latest avatar in India in September last year. It can be had with either a strong hybrid powertrain or a mild hybrid powertrain. The latter gets an AWD option as well! The Grand Vitara and its Toyota twin (Urban Cruiser Hyryder) are the only two that get AWD options in this segment.

However, the AWD system on the Jimny is not the same one as on the Grand Vitara. Wondering what the differences are? Well, keep reading ahead!

What is the difference between Suzuki AllGrip Select and AllGrip Pro?

AllGrip Select is a versatile AWD system, designed for enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions. It offers multiple driving modes like Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock, which can be selected using a push-and-turn dial on the dashboard. In Auto mode, the system powers the front wheels by default. If the front wheels break traction, the system diverts power to the rear wheels in real time to regain control.

Sport mode prioritizes a more dynamic driving experience. It makes the throttle response quicker and distributes power to the rear wheels to improve handling prowess. The Snow mode adjusts the torque distribution for enhanced traction on slippery surfaces. Lock mode provides a fixed torque distribution (50:50) between the front and rear wheels for maximum traction in challenging off-road situations.

AllGrip Pro, on the other hand, is a more rugged AWD system primarily designed for off-road capability. It gets three selectable modes – 2H, 4H, and 4L – which can be selected using a traditional low-ratio drive selector lever. The 2H or 2-High mode is for regular driving (RWD mode), while the 4H or 4-High mode is for driving on slippery surfaces. The 4L or 4-low mode is for heavy-duty offroading, when you need loads of torque to get you out of a sticky situation.

The Jimny also gets brake LSD traction control, which helps maintain traction in difficult terrain. That said, the AllGrip Pro is a simpler system, designed specifically for offroad vehicles. AllGrip Select, on the other hand, is the more complicated system, which uses electronics to gauge which wheels should get power.