Maruti Grand Vitara 1.5L Mild Hybrid Petrol MT Mileage Test After 300 Km

Maruti Grand Vitara 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol variant’s detailed mileage test has been given in the video linked below after driving the SUV for 300 km

Maruti Suzuki will officially launch the Grand Vitara before the end of this month in the domestic market and is shaping up to be another top seller for the largest car producer in the country. The five-seater has already garnered more than 53,000 bookings and it has a waiting period of five and a half months depending on the variants.

The Grand Vitara is also expected to be priced competitively as the starting price could be at Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in the Ertiga, XL6 and recently launched new generation Brezza. It develops a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifting function. In the video linked below, we have given you a detailed mileage test of the manual version of the mild hybrid engine. In our latest series of videos, the off-road capability test as well as the mileage test of the strong hybrid variant has been posted exclusively.

The Grand Vitara will pose a strong threat to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Nissan Kicks. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine is sourced from Toyota and it works along with an electric motor and a battery positioned at the boot to orchestrate a clever strong hybrid system.

The midsize SUV is based on the Global C platform and it has a lot in common with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is also loaded with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, SmartPlay Pro+ tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, multiple airbags, panoramic sunroof, adjustable headrests, etc.

Following the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki will further expand its SUV lineup with the debut of the Baleno-based YTB SUV coupe and the five-door India-spec Jimny.