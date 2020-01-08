Maruti Futuro-E (Big Wagon R EV) Interior Spied [Video]

Based on the third generation Wagon R, the Maruti Futuro-E will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and is likely to launch at a sticker price of Rs 10 lakh

It’s been a while since the news of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd filing for patent for ‘Futuro-E’ branding first surfaced. The company will likely use this name for its first-ever EV, which will be an electric hatchback based on the Wagon R. Recently, a highly camouflaged test mule of the Maruti Futuro-E was spotted testing in Gurugram and the latest video gives us a glimpse of both exterior and interior.

A look at the interior of the Maruti Futuro-E reveals that the new model would have automatic climate control with a digital display, which is something that’s absent even on the top-spec trim of the Wagon R. Also, the upcoming model will feature an automatic gearbox with inbuilt brake regeneration function.

This function becomes useful in case the car is driven downhill or even when people start braking on seeing a red light ahead. This is done simply by flicking the gear lever into ‘B’ mode to activate the energy regeneration. This is somewhat similar in principal to the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) used in premium cars such as MG ZS EV. However, the system used in the Wagon R EV needs to be activated manually as it’s a more basic unit that helps the carmaker control the selling price of the vehicle.

Other features of the Maruti Futuro-E concept will include a multi-function steering wheel, electrically-adjustable and foldable outside rear view mirrors and a touchscreen infotainment unit. The latter is the same 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio unit that is available on the regular Wagon R.

It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with offering details on the vehicle’s fuel consumption. While the Wagon R misses out on a rear view camera, it remains to be seen if the same would be available in the upcoming model.

On the outside, the Maruti Futuro-E will share its bodyshell with the third-gen Wagon R but would feature projector headlamps and foglamps mounted in the lower part of the bumper. The new model will even get LED DRLs, while the vehicle will ride on the same alloy wheels as the its conventional sibling.

Presently, there are no details on the specifications but the vehicle is likely to have a claimed driving range of 180 km. Also, the batteries will be capable of attaining 80 per cent charge in just an hour when being charged through a DC charger.

Prices are expected to start at roughly Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model will be sold through Nexa premium outlets and will be available only in select cities that have the infrastructure to support EV usage.