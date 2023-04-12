Maruti Fronx Vs Baleno Mileage Comparison – Which Is Better?

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, based on the Baleno hatchback, is scheduled to be launched soon and it will be offered in an expansive range

The Maruti Fronx, which made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, is now getting close to being on sale. One of the powertrains from the sub-compact SUV is shared with the Baleno hatchback, while the other 1.0-litre Boosterjet powertrain is exclusive to Fronx. Let’s see how the two contrast with one another:

Powertrains

The base models of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Baleno have the same petrol engine. The higher models will have a 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter AMT transmission and a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will have 100 PS horsepower and 147.6 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed AMT and 5-speed manual transmission. The engine’s maximum outputs are 90 PS and 113 Nm of maximum torque.

Car name Maruti Baleno Maruti Fronx Engine type 1.2-litre Dual Jet 1-litre Boosterjet 1.2-litre Dual Jet Transmission Option MT AMT MT AT MT AMT Fuel economy (in kmpl) 22.35 22.94 21.5 20.10 21.79 22.89

Now, let’s compare the two vehicles’ 1.2-litre petrol engines. The same powertrain in the Baleno achieves a fuel efficiency of 22.35 kmpl, compared to the Fronx’s 21.79 kmpl with a manual transmission. The difference in mileage between the two for the AMT gearbox with the Fronx and Baleno narrows, with corresponding mileage ratings of 22.89 kmpl and 22.94 kmpl.

A single 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine is already available for the Baleno, while a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine is an additional option for the Fronx. Maruti Suzuki Fronx claims 21.5 kmpl for the manual and 20.10 kmpl for the automatic transmission, which is less than the Baleno’s.

The Maruti Fronx has already arrived at dealerships. A CNG-powered mule was recently seen testing, although it won’t be offered with CNG power at launch, it will probably be unveiled a few months later.

Price and Competition

It is expected that the Maruti Suzuki Fronx price will start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon will be competitors of Maruti’s sub-four metre SUV.