Maruti Fronx Outsells Tata Nexon For The First Time In July 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx outsells Tata Nexon for the first time as 13,220 units were sold against 12,349 units in the month of July 2023 in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Fronx in April 2023 following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny. The compact SUV coupe has been well received by customers and its sales numbers have been steadily growing. In July 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx moved up the rankings and finished third in the overall SUV sales standings.

By doing so, the five-seater outsold Tata Nexon as well as Tata Punch. It was the third most sold SUV in the country as it finished only behind its sibling the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta with a total of 13,220 units. The Fronx is based on the same lightweight Heartect platform as the Baleno premium hatchback and played a main role in Maruti Suzuki posting over 6 per cent YoY growth last month.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between Rs. 7.46 lakh and Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and it takes design inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Grand Vitara. It derives power from a 1.2L NA K-series three-cylinder petrol and the 1.0L three-cylinder BoosterJet turbo petrol engines. The former is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

The latter is hooked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Fronx is positioned below the Brezza in the company’s domestic lineup and is retailed exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships. It has a lot in common with the Baleno including the interior bits and features list.

The Fronx has been one of the SUVs that has really helped Maruti Suzuki record good market share in the SUV space over the last few months. Within the top ten SUV sales charts for the month of July 2023, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer had three models: Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara.

As for the Nexon, it has been a top-selling SUV in India for quite a long time and is expected to get back to the number one position again upon the arrival of the facelift sometime next month as it will feature a host of revisions inside and out.