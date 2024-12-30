Maruti eVitara AWD Undergoes Rigorous Testing: Here’s What We Know

Suzuki’s eVitara, launching in 2025, is a global electric SUV with 4WD, advanced features, dual battery options, and impressive off-road and snow performance

Suzuki has officially entered the electric vehicle market with the unveiling of the eVitara, its first fully-electric SUV. Marking a significant milestone for the company, the eVitara features a dual-motor 4WD system designed to tackle off-road challenges with ease. In a recently released TVC, the eVitara showcases its capabilities by effortlessly gliding through snow-covered landscapes in Japan.

As electric vehicles gain traction and adoption continues to rise, Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Global have stepped into the EV space with the introduction of the eVitara. Set to launch in early 2025, this marks their debut in the electric vehicle segment. A Toyota counterpart, named the Urban Cruiser EV, will also be part of this lineup.

Both vehicles are set to be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in India. The eVitara is designed as a global product, with planned launches in markets such as Europe and Japan, and an India debut highly anticipated. Ahead of its official release, Suzuki has unveiled a new TVC showcasing the eVitara conquering snowy terrains, highlighting its impressive SUV capabilities.

According to the company, the prototype underwent rigorous testing on snow-covered terrain to detect potential malfunctions in challenging conditions and low temperatures. The video highlights the eVitara’s prowess as it confidently drifts through the snow.

Unlike many competitors focusing on single-motor FWD setups, Suzuki is taking a distinct approach with the eVitara. While the base model operates as a FWD vehicle, higher-spec versions come equipped with a second motor on the rear axle, enabling 4WD functionality. The recently released TVC also highlights the eVitara’s advanced suspension system, designed to enhance its off-road performance.

Maruti eVitara Dimensions and Battery

The Suzuki eVitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and has a 2,700 mm wheelbase. It features ventilated disc brakes on all corners and offers up to 19-inch wheels with 225-section tires. Battery options include 49 kWh (2WD only) and 61 kWh (available in 2WD and 4WD).

The 49 kWh model delivers 142 bhp and 189 Nm, while the 61 kWh 2WD variant offers 172 bhp and 189 Nm. The 61 kWh 4WD variant adds a second motor on the rear axle, producing a combined 236 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

Maruti eVitara Features

The eVitara comes equipped with a host of features, including LED headlights and tail lights, a 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, and a large infotainment and digital instrument displays. Other features include a two-spoke steering wheel, an electronic parking brake and a floating center console.