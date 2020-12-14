Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza Diesel Likely Coming In 2021

According to a PTI report, Maruti Suzuki is currently upgrading its Manesar plant for the production of BS6-compliant diesel engines

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, currently only has petrol-powered vehicles in its arsenal. The brand previously had diesel models on offer as well, but they were discontinued due to the stricter BS6 emission standards. The costs associated with upgrading BS4 cars to BS6 seemed impractical to the manufacturer, and the price difference between petrol and diesel cars is actually quite significant nowadays.

However, consumers are still choosing to buy diesel cars, especially in the SUV segments. In fact, a few other carmakers, like Hyundai, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra, are reporting a significant chunk of sales from diesel-powered vehicles. Maruti tried offering CNG vehicles as a replacement, but that hasn’t hit the same mark yet. Now, new reports are stating that Maruti is planning to begin production of diesel engine once again.

A few months back, a test mule of an Ertiga was spotted in the National Capital Region. This prototype vehicle was testing out a diesel engine, which is expected to make its debut sometime during 2021. The details of the powertrain are unknown at this point, but it is expected to be either a 1.3-litre or a 1.5-litre unit.

Previously, Maruti used to offer a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill in its vehicles. This engine was available in two states of tune – 75 PS & 190 Nm, and 90 PS & 200 Nm. On select vehicles, Maruti offered a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor, which generated 95 PS & 225 Nm.

The 1.5L powerplant was developed in-house by Maruti, and thus would require some serious R&D to become BS6 compliant. In contrast, Fiat’s 1.3L unit already exists in Euro-6 avatar, and wouldn’t require many changes to comply with BS6 standards, making it the smarter choice. That said, considering that the test mule was spotted with a 6-speed transmission, the 1.5L engine seems more likely.

This BS6-compliant engine is expected to first debut in the Brezza and Ertiga, and later be available on the Ciaz and S-Cross. A few of Maruti’s upcoming UVs will also likely sport this powerplant, when they arrive in our market, and Toyota will surely employ it as well. We’re not sure if this engine will be offered on hatchbacks, as the price would be a little too high to generate significant sales.