Maruti Ertiga, XL6 Sales Cross 10,000 Mark In September 2019

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 have combined to post more than 10,000 unit sales last month in the domestic market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the second generation Ertiga in late 2018. It had big shoes to fill considering the success of its predecessor that was available for more than six years. Based on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the seven-seater was well-received among customers due to its more premium stature as it gained a substantial overhaul both inside and out.

Amidst the ongoing sales slump faced by the car industry, the Ertiga’s sales weren’t too much affected as in other models including the entry-level Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks. Utilising the Ertiga’s popularity, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer launched the more upmarket XL6 a few weeks ago and is sold only through Nexa dealerships across the country.

The XL6 has a middle row captain seating arrangement and to differentiate itself from the regular Ertiga, the model gets a whole host of sportier exterior updates. Their combined sales in September stands in testament to the good reception observed by both the models. Last month, 6,284 units of the Ertiga were retailed as against 3,926 units during the same month in 2018.

This led to a sales increase of 60 per cent. The XL6, on the other hand, has seen consistent improvement in sales figures as 3,840 units were sold in September 2019. Cumulatively, the Ertiga and XL6 were responsible for more than 10,000 unit sales for the first time. The XL6 is priced between Rs. 9.79 lakh for the base model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.46 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom).

The regular Ertiga is priced from Rs. 7.54 lakh to Rs. 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The XL6 is available only in Zeta and Alpha variants and gets safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), dual airbags, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX child mounts, reversing sensors and camera, etc.

It uses the same 1.5-litre K-series four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine as the standard Ertiga and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Data Source: AutoPunditz