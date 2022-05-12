Maruti Ertiga & XL6 Record 19,000 Unit Sales In April, Topping Sales Chart

In April 2022, Maruti Ertiga and XL6 registered a YoY sales growth of 72.25 per cent and 29.44 per cent, respectively, in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, SUV and MPV sales have been steadily growing over the past few years, and in 2021, their combined sales even managed to surpass small car sales (hatchback and sedans). In April 2022, Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, recorded a significant sales growth for both its MPVs – Ertiga and XL6

Last month, Maruti managed to sell a total of 14,889 units of Ertiga in the Indian market, along with 4,366 units of XL6. With a total of 19,255 MPVs sold domestically, the Indo-Japanese carmaker easily tops the MPV sales chart for April 2022. Both MPVs recorded strong sales growth as well.

In April 2021, Maruti Ertiga’s sales figure stood at 8,644 units, which translates to a massive 72.25 per cent sales growth in April 2022 on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. As for Maruti XL6, it registered a YoY sales growth of 29.44 per cent, with 3,373 units sold during last year’s April.

Both Maruti Ertiga and XL6 were launched in their updated avatars in India last month. Maruti Suzuki introduced its new K15C engine on the new 2022 Ertiga, which belts out 103 PS of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a brand-new 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

A progressive mild-hybrid system (with regenerative braking and torque assist function) and an idle-start system are also offered with this engine. The new 2022 XL6 also gets the same K15C engine, along with the same transmission choices. Additionally, Maruti Ertiga gets a CNG option as well (88 PS/121.5 Nm), which adds a factory-fitted CNG kit to the engine but removes the progressive mild-hybrid tech.

Apart from the updated powertrains, Maruti’s MPV pair have received some additional features – an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with SmartPlay Pro), Suzuki Connect (with over 40 connected features), four airbags, cooled cupholders, ventilated front seats (only XL6), etc.

Maruti Ertiga is currently priced from Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh in the Indian market, while the price of XL6 ranges from Rs. 11.29 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).