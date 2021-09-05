Maruti Ertiga To Get 4 New Rivals Soon From Hyundai, Toyota, Kia & MG

Four new MPVs are expected to launch in the Indian market – one each from Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and MG – to rival the Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the best-selling MPV in the Indian market currently. It was first introduced back in 2012, and in 2018, its second-generation model arrived. The vehicle offers decent interior space, a fuel-efficient engine, etc., all at an extremely competitive price point. The Ertiga doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market at the moment, but that could soon change.

Hyundai, Kia, and MG are planning to add a new MPV to their respective line-ups in the Indian market. Kia has already confirmed that it is developing an entry-level MPV, codenamed KY. Test models of it have been spotted in South Korea and India, and we expect the production version of the KY to arrive in our market by early 2022.

Kia KY will likely be based on the same platform as the Seltos/Creta, but with a few modifications. We expect the manufacturer to offer both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel motor would be a 1.5L turbocharged unit, while the petrol mill would either be a 1.5L naturally aspirated unit or a 2.0L naturally aspirated unit.

Hyundai has also been developing a new entry-level MPV, which is undergoing testing in Indonesia and South Korea. It will likely share its platform and powertrain options with the Kia KY but will have its own unique design and identity. Hyundai hasn’t given any official word on this yet, but we expect this upcoming MPV to launch in India sometime during the next year.

MG is also planning to expand its line-up in the Indian market, and it already has one model in the pipeline – Astor. We also expect the manufacturer to launch a new MPV, likely the 360M (rebadged Baojun 360), which was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The vehicle was showcased with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to a CVT.

While MG hadn’t revealed any launch plans for the 360M back then, the vehicle could likely launch in India in 2022. Considering the success Maruti Ertiga is enjoying in our market, it would be a smart move on MG’s part to introduce this entry-level MPV here soon. Toyota also appears to be working on an MPV for the Indian market and it could debut in the coming months.

We do expect it to be the rebadged version of the Ertiga with a slightly modified exterior to carry the Toyota badge. Thus, it will have a similar interior space and almost identical features list and the pricing could be slightly higher than that of the Ertiga. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing around 105 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque could be utilised.

Both five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic units could be in the offing. It must be noted that the upcoming MPV will slot below the Innova Crysta MPV, the brand’s most popular vehicle domestically, in terms of pricing and features and it could turn out to be a success story just as the Glanza based on Baleno and Urban Cruiser based on Vitara Brezza.