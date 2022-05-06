Maruti Ertiga The 2nd Most Sold Car In April, Courtesy Of Facelift

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is sold with subtle visual updates, a revised interior, a new petrol engine and a new six-speed transmission

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the facelifted Ertiga midway through last month and it appears to have been well received so far in the domestic market, judging by its sales numbers. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga garnered a cumulative tally of 14,889 unit sales last month against 8,644 units during the same period in 2021.

This led to a massive YoY sales growth of 72 per cent. The updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the second most sold passenger car in the country and let alone the highest sold MPV locally ahead of Toyota Innova Crysta. In addition, the new Ertiga had the second-highest YoY volume increase behind Tata Nexon within the top ten sales charts.

The 2022 Ertiga is priced from Rs. 8.35 lakh for the base LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping ZXi+ trim. It is also made available in VXi, ZXi and Tour M trims. It can also be bought through MSIL’s subscription plan at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from Rs. 18,600 and Rs. 22,400 for petrol and CNG variants respectively. The second-generation Ertiga made its domestic debut in late 2018 and the latest update is to extend the lifespan of the existing generation. It comes with subtle visual changes but the interior gains a number of new features and the powertrain lineup also gets improvements. It uses a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine with the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology.

The powertrain develops 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed manual transmission while a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters is available as an option. The petrol version has a claimed fuel economy of 20.51 kmpl while the CNG has it at 26.11 km/kg. Some of the highlighting features in the revised Ertiga are redesigned front grille, new two-tone alloy wheels, metallic teak wood dashboard finish, one-touch recline and slide mechanism, four airbags, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant and Suzuki Connect, etc.