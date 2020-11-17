Maruti Ertiga MPV Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units In 8 Years

The second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has played a substantial role in the MPV reaching 5.5 lakh cumulative sales over the last two years

Following the success of the first generation model, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the latest Ertiga in November 2018. It has certainly lived up to the expectations by garnering consistent sales volumes over the last two years and cumulatively, the seven-seater has reached a new milestone.

The largest carmaker in the country has today announced that the Ertiga has achieved more than 5.5 lakh unit sales in just over eight and a half years. Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “The remarkable milestone of 5.5 Lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment.”

The Ertiga has been available in the international markets since 2012 and it was launched in India in the month of April that year. The MPV used to be offered with the tried-and-tested diesel engine and currently, it is sold with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine and its more premium sibling, the XL6, is retailed exclusively at the Nexa dealerships.

The 1.5-litre SHVS unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit is provided as an option. The MPV is based on the lightweight fifth generation Heartect platform that also underpins a range of Maruti Suzuki models in India.

The Ertiga is undoubtedly the highest selling MPV in the country and is claimed to have 20 per cent repeat customers. It is also the only MPV with factory fitted CNG option dubbed S-CNG. The seven-seater underwent a thorough redesign both inside and out when the second-gen was introduced, which elevated its upmarket appeal.

It features chrome studded front grille, projector headlamps, 3D tail lamps, sculpted dashboard with maple wood finish, chrome accents, third row recliners, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, hill hold function and ESP in AT, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, and so on.