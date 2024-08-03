Maruti Ertiga MPV Registers 78% Growth In H1 2024 – Details

The top two gainers in H1 (Jan-June) 2024 i.e. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Punch registered a sales growth of 78% and 64%, respectively

The first half of 2024 saw good results for the Indian automotive industry and all the top manufacturers registered an upward trend in the sales numbers. The Tata Punch became the best-selling car in the domestic market in H1 2024 while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga observed the highest growth. Both the popular models made it to the top 10 list of highest-selling cars from January-June 2024.

Tata Motors managed to sell 1,10,308 units of Punch in H1 2024. This accounts for a 64% growth compared to the previous year’s figures. The micro-SUV posted sales of 67,117 units in H1 2023. The market share of Tata Punch grew by a good 1.8%. For the record, the Tata Punch is available in petrol, CNG as well as all-electric powertrain options and these numbers reflect the combined sales of the Punch nameplate.

The majority chunk of the Punch sales came from petrol variants, accounting for 53% while the CNG’s share stood at 33%. The Punch EV contributed to 14% of the overall sales. The top-selling MPV in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga stood at the 7th spot in the overall domestic sales tally for the H1 (January-June) 2024.

Along with this, it also registered the highest growth with 88,378 units in the bag. This is a staggering 78% growth over the previous year as Maruti Suzuki sold 49,732 units of Ertiga in H1 2023. The market share of the MPV grew by a good 1.6% which is amongst the best in the industry. The Ertiga is available in both petrol and CNG fuel options.

The CNG-powered version accounts for 58% of the overall sales while the petrol’s stake stood at 42%. This success of Ertiga in the Indian market can be attributed to its attractive price tag, practical cabin space, fuel-efficient powertrain and low running cost as compared to its rivals.

The MPV comes at a starting price of Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec petrol trim while the CNG range starts from Rs. 10.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXi (O) CNG variant.

