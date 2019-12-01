Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Electric On The Cards, Could Become The 2nd EV From The Brand

Maruti Suzuki will commence its electric vehicle offensive with the launch of the Wagon R EV in late 2020

The second generation Maruti Ertiga has not only maintained the numero-uno status of the first generation model, but has even turned out to be a bigger success. So far, the second-gen MPV has posted a healthy growth rate over its predecessor.

All this means that Maruti could continue to dominate the entry-level MPV segment for a lot of time to come. Also, it has emerged that the carmaker plans to launch another version of its high-selling model, which will come with an electric powertrain.

The EV power unit likely to make the Maruti Ertiga the second model in its carmaker’s lineup to be electrified. It may be noted here that by the turn of the decade, the company will release its first-ever electric car in the form of the Wagon R EV. The upcoming hatchback will share aplenty with the JDM-spec model and should help the carmaker establish a strong foothold in the EV segment.

Post the launch of the Wagon R EV, the Maruti Ertiga EV could help the carmaker further establish a strong foothold in the electric vehicle segment. While details are sketchy at the moment, it is being said that the Ertiga EV could be sold under a new brand.

This strategy should help Maruti create a new identity in the world of electric cars. Also, there are good chances that the carmaker would use India as a hub for the development of global electric products that will be sold in different parts of the world.

Fresh reports also go on to state that the carmaker had picked up the Ertiga as well as the Ciaz to study the feasibility of an electric versions of these vehicles. After months of studying various parameters, the MPV model was given a go-ahead for the development of the company’s second electric offering.

*Pics For Reference Only