Maruti Ertiga & Ciaz In Line To Get BS6 Diesel Next Year – Report

Maruti Suzuki will likely debut a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine in the XL6 early next year before expanding its reach to other models including Ciaz and Ertiga

A recent report surfaced on the interweb indicates that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will bring back the 1.5-litre diesel engine with BSVI compliant into its domestic lineup. The updated engine will be found under the bonnet of the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and Vitara Brezza reportedly with the possibilities of the XL6 getting the engine first are high.

The report says the BSVI 1.5-litre diesel engine will be employed in a new XL6 around January 2022 while the Vitara Brezza compact SUV will incorporate the same powertrain with a debut expected at the 2022 Auto Expo the following month. The engine will then be introduced onto the Ertiga MPV and the Ciaz mid-size sedan, mostly next year itself.

In the pre-BSVI era, the largest car producer in the country used the 1.5-litre E15A four-cylinder diesel mill in the Ertiga and Ciaz, and it was launched in 2019. The DDiS 225 developed a maximum power output of 94 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. It was linked with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Ciaz 1.5 diesel delivered a class-leading fuel economy of 26.82 kmpl and the engine used a dual-mass flywheel for reduced NVH levels. The report noted that Maruti Suzuki is working on the 1.5-litre diesel engine for over one year now at the brand’s powertrain facility in Manesar, Haryana. It comes on the back of the Indo-Japanese manufacturer earlier dismissing the comeback of diesel powertrain in the BSVI regime.

And later admitting that it could return based on the market conditions and customer requirements. Maruti Suzuki’s main rivals such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata and Mahindra are taking advantage of the presence of diesel engines in their portfolio, mainly in the compact and mid-size SUV segments, which have seen increased takers in recent years.

MSIL is also widely reported to be working on a new generation Vitara Brezza and a mid-size SUV in collaboration with Toyota for the near future. The report further said the upcoming BSVI 1.5-litre diesel engine could also be supplied to Toyota to power their rebadged MSIL vehicles such as Urban Cruiser and perhaps the rebadged Ertiga too in the future.