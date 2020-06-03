Maruti Ertiga Becomes Brand’s Top-selling Car In May 2020 In India

While the 5 cars among the 10 most sold cars in May 2020 belong to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Creta was the most sold car of India last month

As the auto industry starts to roll-back to pre-lockdown period with sales beginning again for almost all of the manufacturers, the May 2020 month sales figures are out. While the numbers are not very promising, they show that industry will soon bounce back to the normal pace, although industry analysts predict sales will not be as much as last year.

Speaking of sales data from the last month, the top 5 cars sold show an interesting trend in the industry. For the first time ever, an SUV has become the most sold car in India. The all-new Hyundai Creta SUV that was launched just before the lockdown saw significant bookings received. However, the deliveries have begun again for the old orders, resulting in such high numbers, 3,212 units to be precise.

Following Hyundai Creta are the four Maruti Suzuki cars in the top 5 list. Next on the spot is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV, which has been consistently doing good in terms of sales, so much so that is outpaced the most sold Maruti Suzuki cars like the Alto, Dzire and Swift. Not just this month, in previous months too, Ertiga has been outdoing Vitara Brezza compact SUV.

While Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocked 2,353 units, newly launched updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan came close third with 2,215 units sold in May 2020. The popular and most sold sedan was updated with a facelift and BS-VI engine recently.

Following the Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback and Maruti Suzuki Eeco budget MPV clocking 1,715 units and 1,617 units respectively. Interestingly, neither Alto nor Swift, both the popular and top-selling hatchbacks made it to the cut of the top 5 cars sold in May 2020.