Maruti Eeco Sales Up By 50% In Oct 2019 As Omni Discontinued

Maruti Eeco has put on a great show on the sales charts of October 2019 with 50% YoY growth

Earlier this year, the Indian Government enforced stricter safety norms for all cars on sale in the country. As per the updated norms, all cars have to be equipped with rear parking sensors, driver-side airbag, speed sensors and driver/co-driver seatbelt reminder as standard features across all variants.

In fact, from last month, all vehicles selling in India even have to meet with the Bharat New Vehicles Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) crash test norms. In line with this, Maruti Suzuki had to discontinue the eternally dated Omni and Gypsy.

However, the former has pretty much always been in high demand due to its easy affordability and highly practical nature, the company has been trying to make sure that the Eeco, a more premium product, ends up being the logical successor to it.

The absence of Omni has surely disappointed many but the attractive sticker price of the Maruti Eeco has surely subdued the effects to a great extent. The same has been evident from the sales figures.

In October 2019, the Maruti Eeco managed to find 10,011 buyers. This corresponded to a nearly 50 per cent jump in sales as compared to vehicles sold in the same period last year. It also corresponded to a 0.6 per cent increment from 9,949 units sold in September 2019.

An updated version of Maruti Eeco went on sale in the country earlier this year. The new model comes with all the necessary safety features, including ABS with EBD, speed alert system, seatbelt warning system for front passengers and a reverse parking sensor. Currently, the bare-basic minivan is priced at Rs 3.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in both 5-seater and 7-seater variants and even comes with a factory-fitted CNG system.