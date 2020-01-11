Maruti Eeco Sales Cross 1 Lakh Unit Mark, First Time In A Calendar Year

Last year, Maruti Eeco sold a total of 1,14,105 units, which corresponds to a healthy 35 per cent growth from 84,565 units sold in CY2018

Maruti Eeco, the bare-basic people-carrier from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has managed to breach the 1 lakh annual sales figure last year with a total sale of 1,14,105 units. This is a huge 35 per cent improvement over 84,565 units sold in 2018. The high sales figure goes on to give us a clear idea about the popularity that the Eeco enjoys in the commercial vehicle segment.

Last year, as per the stricter safety regulations enforced by the Government of India, the Eeco was updated with a slew of new safety features, including rear parking sensors, driver-side airbag, speed sensors and driver/co-driver seatbelt reminder, with of all of these available as part of the standard equipment list across all variants.

A factor that seems to have boosted the popularity of the Maruti Eeco is the demise of the rather-too-long-in-the-tooth Omni van. With the enforcement of the Bharat New Vehicles Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) crash test norms, Maruti Suzuki had to pull the plug on the Omni and Gypsy.

The discontinuation of the former seems to have pushed many to now opt for the Maruti Eeco. The Omni was highly regarded by many due to its high affordability and practicality and the presence of same traits in the Eeco seems to have helped it to come in focus of the potential buyers of the Omni.

Another reason for the fast-rising demand for Maruti Eeco is its attractive sticker price, which has helped people graduate from Omni to a more modern package that the Eeco offers. Basically, it won’t be wrong to say that the Eeco has turned out to be a worthy successor of the immensely popular Omni.

Currently, the entry-level MUV is on sale in a price range of Rs 3.61-4.75 lakh. Other than being available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, it’s also on sale with an optional a factory-fitted CNG system.