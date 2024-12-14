Maruti e-Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design, Features, Range & More

Both the Maruti e-Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be developed at Suzuki’s Gujarat factory as they go on sale next year in India

Toyota recently unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV ahead of its public premiere at the Brussels Motor Show in January 2025. Based on the Urban SUV concept, it will be launched in India by mid of next year. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara which was revealed last month in Italy.

Both SUVs are expected to delight Indian auto enthusiasts at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. In this piece, we will compare the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV with the Maruti e-Vitara, including their design, features and powertrain.

Maruti e-Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design

First things first, Maruti e-Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV are essentially the same soul with different appearance. The silhouette of both the SUVs is identical but the front fascia and rear profile distinguish them from each other. While the e-Vitara flaunts contemporary styling with a sturdy bumper, bigger headlight units and pronounced grille, the Urban Cruiser EV is offered with a minimalistic design with sleeker headlamps with C-shaped DRL, bumper with air-dams, and the absence of fog lights.

Coming to the side profile, both the SUVs come equipped with ORVMs, body cladding and a charging socket at the left quarter. The electric SUVs also have the same rear door handles, integrated into the C-pillar. Even the rear profile is almost identical with bells and whistles like a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna and bumper. The LED tail-lights are connected through a thin strip but the LEDs inside are not.

Maruti e-Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Cabin and Features

The interior cabin of the Maruti e-Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV are similar, except for the different brand badging on the steering wheel and upholstery colour. While the e-Vitara is offered with a dual-tone black and brown interior, the Urban Cruiser EV gets an all-black theme which appears a bit more sportier than the Maruti SUV.

Both the SUVs will come loaded with a plethora of striking features in the form of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless Smartphone charging, heads-up display (HUD), two-spoke steering wheel, electronic parking brake, multiple drive modes, powered driver’s seat, sunroof, JBL music system, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti e-Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Battery and Range

The e-Vitara as well as the Urban Cruiser EV will be offered with the same battery packs. The buyers can choose between a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh lithium-ion battery. The former delivers 172 bhp and 189 Nm with a 2WD setup while the latter belts out 181 bhp and 300 Nm with a dual-motor 4WD system. The smaller battery pack is believed to offer a range of 400 km on a single charge while the bigger battery is expected to provide a range of 500+ km on a full charge.