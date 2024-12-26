Maruti e Vitara India Debut To Happen In Just 3 Weeks – All Key Info

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is expected to offer two battery configurations in India, mirroring the options available in its global counterpart

A few days ago, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the first teaser image of its inaugural electric vehicle for the domestic market. The EV, identified as the e Vitara, was recently showcased in Milan. India’s largest car manufacturer has announced that this five-seater midsize electric SUV will have its local debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

The event is set to take place from January 17 to 22 across Delhi NCR. The e-Vitara, built on the Heartect-e skateboard architecture, is expected to hit the market shortly after its Indian debut. Manufactured at Suzuki Motor Corporation’s facility in Gujarat, the e-Vitara will also give rise to a Toyota-badged counterpart dubbed the Urban Cruiser EV.

Maruti Suzuki has emphasized its commitment to creating a complete EV ecosystem with the launch of the e-Vitara. This ecosystem will feature home charging solutions and an extensive network of fast chargers at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service centres. The e-Vitara will be available for sale through the brand’s Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara introduces a new design language for the brand, featuring sleek, flowing lines and prominent creases that maintain its sporty character. It will compete with the Tata Curvv, the newly launched Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, all of which are set to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The teaser reveals a distinctive Y-shaped LED DRL design, with the Suzuki badge centrally placed. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will feature LFP battery cells supplied by BYD and will be available in both single and dual motor configurations. It will come with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options, with the larger 61 kWh pack expected to offer a range of over 500 km.

The equipment list will boast a large touchscreen, HUD, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags as standard, a flat bottom steering wheel, dual-tone cabin finish and more.