Maruti e Vitara Complete Feature List Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki to manufacture the e Vitara for India and more than 100 export markets around the world, including European countries and Japan

Maruti Suzuki is just around a month away from launching its first EV – the e Vitara. The company has not yet revealed all its details but much of what it was saving until the launch announcement has leaked online.

The Maruti e Vitara will be launched in India in three grades: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The company will offer a raft of advanced features as standard in the electric SUV, given its premium pricing. On the outside, the Delta grade will include 18-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights with LED DRLs, and LED tail lights.

The interior of the e Vitara Delta will have a two-tone colour scheme and feature fabric seat covers, soft-touch material on the door pad, a two-spoke steering wheel, and sliding and reclining rear seats. On the technology front, Maruti Suzuki will equip it with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a PM 2.5 air filter, and USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports in both front and rear.

In terms of safety, seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag, as well as front and rear disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, ESP, rain-sensing wipers, and an electronic parking brake will be standard in the e Vitara Delta. Maruti Suzuki will use a 48.8 kWh LFP battery pack with a peak charging power of just 7 kW (AC)/70 kW (DC) and a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) producing 105.8 kW (142 hp) and 192.5 Nm of torque in the base model.

The e Vitara Zeta will gain just a wireless smartphone charger and a reverse parking camera in terms of equipment. However, it will have a larger, 61.1 kWh LFP battery pack and a higher-output PMSM that develops 128 kW (172 hp) and 192.5 Nm of torque. This battery pack will have the same charging power but should deliver a higher range of more than 500 km.

The top-of-the-line e Vitara Alpha will be the only one available in a two-tone paint. It will offer more comfort with a sunroof, ventilated front seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver, and a combination of artificial leather and fabric upholstery. Additionally, it will have a more advanced sound system consisting of a subwoofer.

Lastly, it will provide more safety with front fog lamps, a 360-degree camera system and the following ADAS functions:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Departure Prevention

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive High Beam

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Multi Collision Braking

Active Cornering Control

Front Parking Assist System