Maruti Dzire Reaches 25 Lakh Sales Milestone, India’s Best-Selling Sedan

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved 25 lakh sales milestone in a period of over 15 years with an astounding market share of more than 50 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released a press statement revealing that the best-selling sedan in the country, Dzire, has reached a new milestone. The sub-four-metre sedan has achieved 25 lakh customer milestone and it commands a market share of 50 per cent. Speaking about the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“Maruti Suzuki is committed to offer benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”

The equipment list of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comprises automatic LED projector headlights, SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, precision-cut alloy wheels, etc. The Dzire is currently priced at Rs. 6.52 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.39 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The compact sedan has been available in the domestic market for over 15 years and it has been through three generations. The largest car producer in the country introduced the Dzire in the Financial Year 2008-09. It was an instant hit amongst customers and the first one lakh sales milestone was reached in FY 2009-10.

With ever-increasing popularity, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire went past the five lakh sales mark in FY 2012-13 and the tally was doubled in FY 2015-16. The sedan reached 15 lakh volume milestone in FY 2017-18 and within the next two fiscal, the next 5 lakh units were achieved. Despite buyers preferring SUVs largely over sedans, the Dzire stood its ground and reigned at the top of the sales charts as one of the best-selling cars every month.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire derives power from a 1.2L petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and an AMT is sold as an option. A CNG version is also available.