Maruti Discount Offers In April 2023 In India – Up To Rs. 44,000

Maruti Suzuki has announced April 2023 discount schemes – Up to Rs 44,000 benefits

Hoping to continue high sales in FY 23–24, major automakers in India achieved impressive sales figures in FY 22–23. The leader in the sales rankings is Maruti Suzuki. Discounts are being offered on Maruti Suzuki vehicles, including the Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz. Discounts vary by model and include consumer offers, exchange offers, Baisakhi booking bonanza and ISL discounts.

For personalised discounts, interested buyers should go to their local dealership and should check out the discounts Maruti Suzuki is providing on its lineup of vehicles for April 2023 if you are planning to narrow down on a Maruti Suzuki car.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The first car starting this list is the Maruti Ignis hatchback. All variants of MT and AGS come with the most affordable discounts, with a 25,000 INR consumer offer, 15,000 INR as an exchange bonus, and a further 4,000 INR ISL offer. The sum totals a substantial 44,000 INR.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Next car in our list is the Maruti Baleno. The discounts come on select variants such as Delta MT, Zeta MT, Alpha MT , Zeta AMT and Alpha AMT variants. The company is offering discounts of 10,000 INR currently as part of Baisakhi booking bonanza scheme. However, this discount is only valid if the car is booked before 15th April 2023. Moreover, this discount is available in select cities across India. Maruti is not offering any such discount on their Baleno Sigma and Delta AGS trims.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Ciaz sedan, which is being retailed via Nexa outlets, gets no consumer discount as such, but does get a 25,000 INR exchange bonus in addition to the special ISL offer of 3000 INR, with the benefits on the said car totaling up to Rs 28,000. The said discount is valid on all variants of Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Grand Vitara are not offering any such discounts in the month of April 23. Moreover, the company has mentioned that the “ISL offers are highest offers in a particular segment and may vary based on eligibility of customers”. Make sure to ask the dealer about these discounts if you’re seeking to purchase a car from the automaker!