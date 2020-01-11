Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,22,784 units in December 2019 with YoY sales growth of 2.5 per cent as Baleno stood on top

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,22,784 units in December 2019 as against 1,19,804 units during the same month in 2018 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 2.5 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country swept 52.3 per cent market share last month – an increase of 1.5 per cent compared to December 2018.

The Dzire compact sedan ended up as the most sold car in CY2019 by beating the Alto but in December 2019, the Baleno had the upper hand courtesy of 65 per cent positive sales growth on YoY basis. The premium hatchback recorded 18,465 units last month as against 11,135 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with volume jump of 65 per cent.

The Baleno will face tougher competition in the form of Tata Altroz arriving on January 22 while the updated Hyundai Elite i20 is also on the cards. The Alto entry-level hatchback finished in the second position with 15,489 units as against 25,121 units during December 2018 with a massive 38 per cent negative sales growth.

Maruti Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (65%) 18,465 11,135 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-38%) 15,489 25,121 3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-9%) 15,286 16,797 4. Maruti Suzuki Swift (25%) 14,749 11,790 5. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (41%) 13,658 9,667 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (324%) 10,781 2,540 7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 8,354 New Launch 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-10%) 7,634 8,532 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-7%) 6,650 7,155 10. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-40%) 5,429 9,000 11. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2,521 New Launch 12. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-62%) 1,786 4,734 13. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (-70%) 979 3,270 14. Maruti Suzuki Ignis (-63%) 964 2,612

The Dzire, on the other hand, came home third with domestic tally of 15,286 units as against 16,797 units with 9 per cent sales decline. The Swift hatchback ended the year on a healthy note as 14,749 units were dispatched against 11,790 units with 25 per cent volume increase. The Vitara Brezza was positioned fifth with a total of 13,658 units with 41 per cent growth.

The compact five-seater SUV posted 9,667 units in December 2018. The latest generation Wagon R debuted in January 2019 and it endured a successful calendar year. Last month, 10,781 units of the tall-riding hatchback were sold as against 2,540 units during the same month in 2018 with 324 per cent volume growth.

The recently launched S-Presso and XL6 have been performing well since market launch and they finished the year with 8,354 and 2,521 units respectively. The Ciaz, S-Cross and Ignis registered 62, 70 and 63 per cent negative growths in the final month of 2019.