Maruti Dec 2019 Discounts On Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts across its domestic portfolio in the month of December 2019 and we have listed all of them below

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is selling its domestic range of vehicles with great discount deals in the final month of the year. The entry-level Alto 800 comes with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 taking the total to Rs. 60,000.

The K10 version of the Alto gets up to Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount in December 2019. The Celerio, on the other hand, is sold with similar level benefits as the Alto K10 at up to Rs. 50,000. The cargo and ambulance variants of the Eeco are retailed with up to Rs. 40,000 benefits.

The five- and seven-seater versions of the Eeco get up to Rs. 35,000 discounts in December 2019. The third-generation Wagon R based on the Heartect platform was launched at the beginning of this year and is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 30,000 RS. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo & Ambulance Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5 Seater Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 Seater Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 15,750 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (Special Edition) Rs. 6,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 30,000 + 5 Year Warranty EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Dzire Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire Petrol (Special Edition) Rs. 11,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 40,000 + 5 Year Warranty EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Tour S (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Tour S (Diesel) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto Tour H1 (Petrol) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto Tour H1 (CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Tour H2 (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Tour V (Petrol , CNG & 7 Seater) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (Diesel & CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (Petrol) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000

The diesel-powered Swift comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount along with five-year extended warranty or cash discount of up to Rs. 15,750 – apart from Rs. 20k exchange bonus and Rs. 10k corporate bonus. The petrol-spec Swift gets up to Rs. 60,000 benefits this month while the same engine used in the Dzire is sold with Rs. 65,000 benefits in the domestic market.

The diesel Dzire is retailed with Rs. 30,000 cash discount plus five-year extended warranty or cash discount Up To Rs. 17,000 alongside Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount. The special editions of Swift and Dzire are offered with up to Rs. 31,500 and Rs. 36,500 benefits respectively as well.

Besides the Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount, the Vitara Brezza can be purchased with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, five-year extended warranty or cash discounts of up to Rs. 19,500. The tour-spec variants of Maruti Suzuki adhering to the needs of cab aggregators and fleet operators also get a variety of benefits this month.