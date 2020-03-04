Maruti Ciaz Beats Honda City, Verna And Skoda Rapid In Feb 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz headed its segment ahead of Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Hyundai Verna in the month of February 2020

The C-segment for sedans has certainly been a tough affair for all the contesting manufacturers due to the customers’ preference in opting towards the mid-size SUV segment. Not too long ago, the monthly average of the sedan finishing at the top of the sales charts used to be around 6,000 units.

However, the scenario has completely changed. In February 2020, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz topped the standings with just 2,544 units and when compared to the same month last year, the sales de-growth stood at 18 per cent. In second position, Honda Cars India has the City that managed less than half of what the Ciaz could.

This resulted in a massive volume drop of 62 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer sold 1,226 units last month as against 3,273 units during the same month last year. Skoda Rapid surprisingly pulled ahead of Hyundai Verna as it finished third with 680 units. When compared to 898 units in February 2019, Skoda recorded 24 per cent de-growth.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Growth Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,544 3,084 -18% Honda City 1,226 3,273 -62% Skoda Rapid 680 898 -24% Hyundai Verna 570 3,299 -62% Volkswagen Vento 143 351 -59% Nissan Sunny 52 14 271%

The Verna ended up fourth with 570 units as against 3,299 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 62 per cent sales drop. The Vento garnered a total of 143 units last month as against 351 units with 59 per cent de-growth while Nissan sold just 52 units of the Sunny as against 14 units in February 2019.

The segment will see its fortunes turn around as the Honda City is receiving a new generation sooner rather than later while the Verna will also be receiving a facelift. The 2020 Honda City will boast evolutionary exterior changes and a revised interior while the features list will also be brimmed up.

In case of the Verna, the facelift is expected to adorn changes resembling the latest Hyundai Solaris retailed in Russia. It will also be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines and the interior has also undergone its share of updates with comfort, convenience and safety in mind.