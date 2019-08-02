Maruti Ciaz 1.5L Petrol BS6 Launch Expected This Month

The Maruti Ciaz Petrol BS6 should launch very soon as the carmaker has already launched the updated engine in the Ertiga MPV, Prices will see a slight increase

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, introduced the BS6 version of the petrol variant of the Ertiga MPV. The updated model has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh and becomes yet another model in its carmaker’s portfolio to join a handful of other Maruti models that are in compliance with the upcoming emission standards. While the company is now working to launch the XL6, an Ertiga-based cross-MPV, it is even expected to launch the BS6-compliant version of the Ciaz this month.

Like the Maruti Ertiga, even the Ciaz is powered by the company’s 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that comes mated with the SHVS mild-hybrid system. It outputs a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic unit. These specifications will probably remain totally unchanged even after the attainment of compliance with the BS6 emission norms.

Currently, the Maruti Ciaz, which received a facelift almost exactly a year ago, is available with 1 petrol and 2 diesel engine options. However, the carmaker has earlier declared that it will discontinue the diesel variants of all its models by the time BS6 norms come into effect in April 2020. If true, the Ciaz would have to soldier on only with the petrol engine option.

The introduction of the updated engine in the Maruti Ciaz won’t be accompanied by any other change. This means that the upgraded version will look and feel exactly the same as the current model, which has been available at the Nexa chain of premium dealerships.

The top-spec Ciaz comes with various comfort and convenience enhancing features such as the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs and automatic climate control with rear aircon vents.

Also, the Maruti Ciaz will continue to be available with a slew of standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed warning alert and rear parking sensors.

As is the case with the Maruti Ertiga, even the Ciaz will witness a slight increase in the prices of its petrol variants with the introduction of the BS6-compliant motor. Currently, the Maruti Ciaz retails in a price range of Rs 8.19-11.38 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, one may safely expect the top-end model to get pricier by almost Rs 10,000.