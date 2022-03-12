Maruti Celerio Posts 60% Growth In Feb 2022, Thanks To New-Gen Model

The new-gen Maruti Celerio is seeing significantly more success compared to the older model, posting a 59.25 per cent YoY sales growth last month

In November last year, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market. The new model is a significant improvement over the old-gen model, including better equipment, more efficient powertrains, and a completely new interior and exterior design. Buyers seem to love the new model more, as seen through the sales numbers!

Last month, a total of 9,896 units of the Celerio hatchback were sold by Maruti Suzuki in India. This is a strong 59.25 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, compared to 6,214 units (of the old-gen model) sold in our market during the same month last year, i.e., in February 2021.

In January 2022, the manufacturer had sold 8,279 units of the hatchback, which translates to a 19.53 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth in February 2022. In the Indian market, Maruti Celerio gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine under the hood, which belts out 66 PS and 89 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

A CNG engine option is available as well, currently only on VXi trim. This motor is the same as the petrol mill, but with a factory-fitted CNG kit tacked on, and it can be had with only a 5-speed manual transmission. When running on natural gas, the output drops to 56.7 PS and 82.1 Nm.

The petrol version of the hatchback can deliver a claimed fuel economy of 26.68 kmpl (for AMT variants, 26.0 kmpl for MT variants). The CNG version can deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 35.60 km per kg, which is also quite brilliant. The high fuel economy figures help pull a lot of buyers into Maruti Arena dealerships.

Maruti Celerio is priced from Rs. 5.15 lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh for the petrol version, and at Rs. 6.58 lakh for the CNG version (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai Santro, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and even its own sibling, Maruti Wagon-R.