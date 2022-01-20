Maruti Celerio CNG Vs Hyundai Santro CNG – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we compare the recently-launched Maruti Celerio CNG with its closest competitor in the Indian market – Hyundai Santro CNG

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG version of the new-gen Celerio in India. With the rising prices of petrol (and diesel), more and more people have been switching over to CNG cars. Not only are CNG-powered cars more economical to run, they generate less tailpipe emission as well, making them a greener choice.

One of Maruti Celerio S-CNG’s biggest rivals in the Indian car market is Hyundai Santro CNG. Here. we compare the on-paper specifications of these two cars to know which is better.

Maruti Celerio CNG Vs Hyundai Santro CNG – Exterior styling and dimensions

The new-gen Maruti Celerio is quite a handsome car; it gets rounded triangular headlamps, a sporty front fender, bulbous taillights, etc. The side profile of the vehicle is fairly simplistic, featuring body-coloured ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), 14-inch steel wheels with wheelcaps, and body-coloured door handles.

Hyundai Santro has a more aggressive design compared to Celerio; it gets angular headlamps, a large cascading front grille, trapezoidal taillamps, 13-inch steel wheels with wheel caps, a large greenhouse area (relatively speaking), body-coloured door handles, and body-coloured ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators).

Dimensions Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Length 3,695mm 3,610mm Width 1,655mm 1,645mm Height 1,555mm 1,560mm Wheelbase 2,435mm 2,400mm

Maruti Celerio is larger in size than Hyundai Santro, in terms of length and width, with a longer wheelbase as well. However, Santro is a tiny bit taller than Celerio. In terms of road presence, they fare equally well; both cars are easily overshadowed by a lot of other vehicles on roads.

Maruti Celerio CNG Vs Hyundai Santro CNG – Interior design and features

The Maruti hatchback has a relatively simplistic interior design, with a dark interior theme for the cabin, although the dashboard has a funky design on the passenger’s side. It gets a three-spoke steering wheel, vertical centre AC vents and round side AC vents, an analogue speedometer with an MID (no tacho), and plenty of cubby holes for knick-knacks.

The equipment list of the vehicle is a little thin, as it misses out on rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, and infotainment system (even a 2-DIN audio system not available). It does get all power windows, manual-dimming IRVM, manual AC, etc. Also, the Maruti hatchback has a lot of space on offer at the front, although the rear seats can feel cramped for tall people. Squeezing three in the rear seats is possible, but it won’t be a comfortable experience.

Hyundai Santro has a dual-tone interior theme – black and beige – which makes the cabin feel airy and roomy. The space on offer is good for a car of this size, although tall passengers could feel cramped in the rear seats. Three people in the rear seats would definitely be uncomfortable, although rear AC vents can bring some relief.

The equipment list of Santro CNG consists of a touchscreen infotainment system (Magna trim only), manual AC, fixed headrests, all power windows, etc. The cabin design is simple and functional, with plenty of storage spaces and cubby holes on offer. Also, the instrument console consists of analogue dials for the speedo and tacho, along with an MID for other info.

Maruti Celerio CNG Vs Hyundai Santro CNG – Engine specifications

Maruti Celerio CNG gets the same 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder engine as the regular Celerio. This powerplant generates 65.26 PS and 89 Nm when running on petrol, while on natural gas, the output decreases to 56.7 PS and 82.1 Nm.

Hyundai Santro CNG draws power from a 1.1-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine. This motor belts out 68.9 PS and 99 Nm when running on petrol, and 59.8 PS and 85.3 Nm when running on CNG.

Specifications Maruti Celerio CNG Hyundai Santro CNG Engine size 1.0-litre 1.1-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 65.26 PS (petrol)/56.7 PS (CNG) 68.9 PS (petrol)/59.8 PS (CNG) Max. torque 89 Nm (petrol)/82.1 Nm (CNG) 99 Nm (petrol)/85.3 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

Due to its slightly larger engine, Hyundai Santro is slightly more powerful, although the difference in power output isn’t too much. Both cars get a 5-speed manual transmission only, with the AMT options reserved for petrol-only variants of these two hatchbacks.

Maruti Celerio CNG Vs Hyundai Santro CNG – Price

Maruti Celerio CNG is available in a single trim option – VXi – priced at Rs. 6.58 lakh. Hyundai Santro, on the other hand, gets two trim options – Magna and Sportz – priced at Rs. 6.09 lakh and Rs. 6.38 lakh, respectively. While Celerio is the newer offering in this space, Santro (Sportz) is better equipped at a lower price, and thus a better choice overall. However, if you want more space and better fuel efficiency, the Maruti fares a little better.

All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Pictures showcased are for representation only, not of CNG variants