Maruti Celerio CNG Launched At Rs. 6.58 Lakh – Delivers 35.6 Km Per Kg

With the launch of Celerio CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 8 models in its S-CNG lineup, the most among all carmakers in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki has launched today the CNG variant of the new-generation Celerio in India. It gets the same dualjet 1.0-litre petrol engine as the standard Celerio, with just a factory-fitted CNG kit bolted on to it. The CNG powertrain not only helps lower the running costs of the car, but also helps reduce tailpipe emissions.

The new-generation Maruti Celerio was launched in November 2021, sporting an updated version of the brand’s 1.0L K-series engine. This powerplant was capable of delivering a fuel economy of up to 25.24 kmpl on the hatchback, which made it the most efficient petrol car in the Indian market. With the launch of the CNG variant, the Celerio is now even more economical to run.

The engine generates 65.26 PS and 89 Nm when running on petrol, while on CNG, it belts out 56.70 PS and 82.1 Nm. This is slightly more powerful than Wagon-R CNG and S-Presso CNG. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, and the CNG tank has a capacity of 60 litres.

The engine utilises two interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system, specially tuned to deliver optimum performance, enhanced drivability, and great efficiency. Maruti Suzuki claims that Celerio CNG can deliver a fuel economy of 35.60 km per kg when running on natural gas.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle.”

Maruti Celerio CNG is available in a single trim level – VXi – priced at Rs. 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It gets features like power windows (front and rear), manual AC, power-adjustable ORVMs, 14-inch alloy wheels (with wheel caps), two airbags, central locking, child safety locks, ABS with EBD, etc.