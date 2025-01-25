Maruti Cars Price Increased in India, Check Vehicle-Wise List

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that it will rise the prices of its cars by up to Rs 32,500 in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across its entire product line-up in the Indian market. The increased prices will come into effect from February 1, 2025 on both passenger as well as commercial vehicles. The company has raised the price of its cars in India due to rising input costs and higher operational expenses. Maruti further said that it has passed only a fraction of the expenses to the buyers while absorbing most of these factors. Henceforth, Maruti Suzuki cars in India will be expensive by Rs 1500 – 32,500 (ex-showroom) in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Ciaz will only be costlier by Rs 1500, the least among all the company models. These will be followed by the Swift and S-Presso as both hatchbacks will witness an increment of Rs 5500 in their existing price. The Fronx crossover, sold via the NEXA premium network of showrooms, will be expensive by Rs 5500.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ignis will see an increase of Rs 9000 and Rs 6000, respectively, in their current prices. The Dzire, Super Carry, and XL6 prices have seen upward revisions of up to Rs 10,000, depending upon the variant. Maruti’s only offering in the mini-van segment, the Eeco, attracts an increase in price by up to Rs 12,000.

Model Increase in Price Jimny Rs 1500 Ciaz Rs 1500 Swift Rs 5500 S-Presso Rs 5500 Ignis Rs 6000 Baleno Rs 9000 Dzire Rs 10,000 Super Carry Rs 10,000 XL6 Rs 10,000 Eeco Rs 12,000 Wagon R Rs 15,000 Ertiga Rs 15,000 Alto K10 Rs 19,500 Brezza Rs 20,000 Grand Vitara Rs 25,000 Invicto Rs 30,000 Celerio Rs 32,500

As for the Wagon R and Ertiga price, it will be higher by Rs 15,000 from next month in our country. Maruti’s most popular hatchback model, the evergreen Alto K10, has also been made expensive by Rs 19,500 across the nation. The brand’s entry-level sub-4-m SUV, the Brezza, sees an increment of up to Rs 20,000 against its present pricing.

The Grand Vitara, Maruti’s flagship vehicle in India, undergoes a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 in the domestic market. The Invicto, based on the Innova HyCross, will be more expensive by Rs 30,000 in the Indian market. Last but not least, Maruti Celerio is affected maximum by this increase in price as the hatch will now attract a premium of up to Rs 32,500 depending upon the variant.

It is common practice among auto brands to announce increments in price before the end of every year. Generally, the price hike is between 2-3 per cent and going by this data, it is also in the same ballpark. Maruti Suzuki had not announced a price hike before the end of the year, while almost every other major auto manufacturer had increased the price of its vehicle line-up in India.