Maruti Cars Discounts In October 2022 – Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto

Maruti Suzuki is currently offering lucrative deals and discounts on many of its cars like the S-Presso, Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto and the WagonR

Ahead of the festive season in the country, Maruti Suzuki recently announced the latest discounts and offers in India for the buyers of Maruti cars. Here are all the details you should check out about the latest Maruti discounts in October 2022.

Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso is currently being offered with maximum discounts worth Rs 56,000 for the buyers of the manual variants. This includes cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts worth Rs 6,000 and exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000. The buyers of the AMT variants will get a total discount worth Rs 46,000.

Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Dizre gets a total discount of up to Rs 52,000 which includes Rs 35,000 cash discounts, Rs 7,000 corporate discounts, and a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. The manual variant on the other hand is only available with a maximum discount of Rs 17,000.

Maruti Celerio

The Maruti Celerio manual variants get a maximum discount worth Rs 51,000 while the AMT versions get a Rs 41,000 discount. The buyers of the CNG variants will also get Rs 10,000 worth of maximum discount.

Model Discounts S-Presso Up to Rs 56,000 Dzire Up to Rs 52,000 Celerio Up to Rs 51,000 Swift Up to Rs 47,000 Alto K10 Up to Rs 39,500 Alto 800 Up to Rs 36,000 WagonR Up to Rs 31,000

Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift is being offered with Rs 47,000 worth of discounts for the buyers of the automatic variants. Those opting for the manual variants will get maximum discounts worth Rs 30,000 while no discounts are being offered with the CNG variants.

Maruti Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 is currently one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country and is offered with up to Rs 39,500 worth of discounts. This includes Rs 17,500 cash discounts, Rs 7,000 corporate discounts, and Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonuses.

Maruti Alto 800

The Maruti Alto 800 gets up to Rs 36,000 discount for buyers but the base variant is only offered worth Rs 11,000 discounts. No discounts are being offered for the buyers of the CNG variants.

Maruti WagonR

The Maruti WagonR is also available with maximum discounts worth Rs 31,000 on both the manual as well as AMT versions. The CNG variants on the other hand get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 depending on the variant you opt for.