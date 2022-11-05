Maruti Cars Discount [November 2022] – Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift

Maruti Suzuki is currently the best-selling car brand in the country and offers the biggest CNG portfolio in the country

The latest discount offers and discounts for the new car buyers in November 2022 were recently announced by Maruti Suzuki in India and here are all the details you should check out. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is offered with discounts up to Rs 15,000 in addition to a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL discounts in November 2022.

The recently launched Alto K10 is also offered with impressive discounts and the buyers can avail Rs 15,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL offers.

The Maruti Celerio is also offered with up to Rs 20,000 cash discounts depending on the variant you opt for. In addition to this, the new buyers will also get worth Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 4,000 worth of ISL offers.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + ISL Maruti Alto 800 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Alto K10 Rs 15000 Ea 15000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Celerio Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 4,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 4,000 Maruti WagonR Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Swift Rs 8,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Dzire Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 + 0 New Maruti Brezza 0 0 Maruti Eeco 0 Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000

All the variants of the Maruti S-Presso are offered with up to Rs 20,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus, and Rs 4,000 worth of ISL offers. Similar discounts are also being offered with the CNG variants.

The Maruti WagonR is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the brand’s line-up and is offered with up to Rs 10,000 cash discounts for buyers. In addition to this, the buyers will also get Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL discounts depending on the variants opted.

The Maruti Swift gets maximum cash discounts of up to Rs 8,000 in addition to Rs 20,000 worth of discounts that include Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL discounts. Maruti Suzuki Dzire on the other hand is offered with Rs 15,000 cash discounts and Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus. No ISL offers are being offered with the Maruti Dzire. The Maruti Eeco is not offered with any form of cash discount but gets Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 worth of ISL offers.