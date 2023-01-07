Maruti Cars Discount [January 2023] – Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift

Maruti Suzuki India is offering a maximum of up to Rs 70,100 discounts and benefits on MY 2022 stock in India in January 2023

Maruti Suzuki was one of the best selling car brands in the last year and continues to dominate the market with its VFM and affordable portfolio. The brand recently announced the latest January 2023 discounts and offers for new car buyers in the country including lucrative deals on MY 2022 stock.

To start with, the new Maruti Alto 800 is offered with maximum consumer offers worth up to Rs 35,000 in addition to an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 and ISL offer worth up to Rs 6,000 depending on the variant you opt for.

The MY 2022 stock of the new Alto K10 is offered with Rs 25,000 worth of consumer offers in addition to the exchange offers and ISL offers. The MY 2023 however is only offered with consumer offers worth up to Rs 15,000.

Model Consumer Offers Exchange Offer ISL Offer Maruti Alto 800 Up to Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Maruti Alto K10 Up to Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs 50,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,100 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs 50,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,100 Maruti WagonR Up to Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,100 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 5,100 Brezza 0 0 0

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio continues to dominate the market with its package and the brand is offering discounts up to Rs 70,100 with the MY 2022 cars. The MY 2023 on the other hand only gets offers up to Rs 30,100.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets discounts and offers up to Rs 70,100 which includes total consumer offers up to Rs 50,000, exchange offers up to Rs 15,000 and ISL discounts up to Rs 5,100. The Maruti WagonR gets discounts and offers worth up to Rs 48,000 depending on the variant and version you opt for. These include exchange offers up to Rs 15,000 and ISL offers up to Rs 8,000.

Likewise, lucrative discounts and offers are being offered for the buyers of the Swift and the Dzire this month. These include consumer offers up to Rs 20,000 and up to Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus. Both the cars however are offered with ISL offers up to Rs 5,100.