Maruti Cars Discount [August 2022] – Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Dzire

Up to Rs 55,000 worth of discounts and offers are available with select Maruti cars in India in the month of August 2022

All the car manufacturers in India regularly update the monthly discounts and offers for the buyers to keep the competition spiced up at all times. Maruti also announced the latest August 2022 discounts and offers in India and here are all the details that you should check out if you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki car.

The Maruti Alto 800, Maruti’s most affordable car in India, is being offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 8000. At the same time, the buyers will also get additional discounts including Rs 10000 exchange bonus and Rs 4000 ISL offers. No discounts however are being offered on CNG variants of the Alto 800.

The newly launched Celerio also gets impressive discount offers including Rs 10000 worth of cash discount, Rs 25000 discount from the dealer, Rs 15000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 4000 ISL discounts. Just like the Alto 800, no discounts are being offered for the Celerio CNG buyers.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto 800 Rs 8,000 Rs 10,000 + Rs 4,000 Maruti Celerio Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 4,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs 35,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 4,000 Maruti WagonR Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Swift Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Maruti Dzire Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 + Rs 3,000 New Maruti Brezza 0 0 Maruti Eeco Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 + Rs 2,000

Maruti S-Presso is being offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 35000 in addition to Rs 15000 exchange bonus and Rs 4000 ISL offers on select variants. The STD and the L variant on the other hand are offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 10000 only.

All the variants of the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR get cash discounts worth Rs 10000 in addition to a Rs 15000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 worth of ISL discounts. The CNG variants however are only offered with Rs 10000 cash discount. The New Maruti Swift on the other hand gets a maximum cash discount of Rs 20000 depending on the variant that you opt for.

In addition to this, the Swift is also available with a Rs 15000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 worth of ISL offers. The Maruti Dzire is only available with a Rs 5000 worth of cash discount while the buyers will also get Rs 10000 exchange bonus and Rs 3000 ISL discounts. All variants of the Maruti Eeco except the Ambulance are being offered with Rs 10000 cash discount and Rs 10000 exchange bonus in addition to Rs 2000 worth of ISL offers.