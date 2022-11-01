Maruti C-MPV (Innova Hycross Derivative) To Likely Launch In Mid-2023

Maruti C-MPV will likely go on sale by the middle of next year in India and it could use a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will reveal the much anticipated Innova Hycross in the domestic market on November 25, 2022. The new generation premium MPV will be offered in multiple seating configurations and sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta. The Japanese auto major has been reaping the benefits of its partnership with Maruti Suzuki in recent times.

The arrival of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser has helped in increasing the volume sales locally while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also been well received amongst customers since its debut a few weeks ago and it took advantage of both brands’ expertise in different fields. For instance, the chassis belongs to Maruti Suzuki while the strong hybrid powertrain was developed in-house by Toyota.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be launched in India in January 2023 and the confirmation of Toyota’s participation at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida raises the speculations that it could be introduced at the motoring show. The premium MPV could become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki next year as well.

In a similar fashion to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, they will have several commonalities with each other. The Maruti Suzuki C-MPV will be positioned above the existing XL6 and the chances of it getting retailed exclusively through the Nexa dealerships are high.

The badge-engineered C-MPV will help Maruti Suzuki to enter a premium segment it has not been part of yet and it will further expand its hybrid lineup. Maruti Suzuki already sells the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine in a variety of models while the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol is available in the Grand Vitara.

The upcoming MPV will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C modular monocoque platform and it will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the strong hybrid version of the same engine. It is expected to draw design influence from the Grand Vitara and will have a feature-packed interior boasting a large touchscreen, a HUD, a 360-degree camera and so on.