Maruti Baleno’s Latest Teaser Shows Off 360-Degree Parking Camera

The ‘new age’ Maruti Baleno will offer a few first-in-segment features, including a head-up display and 360-degree parking camera

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Baleno facelift in India in the coming days. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has released a few teasers for it, showing off the updated hatchback’s new features. Previously, we were shown the head-up display and the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with SmartPlay Pro+), and now, we see another impressive feature.

The new Maruti Baleno will come with a 360-degree camera, which will be a first-in-segment feature. Thanks to the bigger infotainment screen, the rear parking camera and the 360-degree camera will be easy to view. Other than that, the updated Baleno will see major changes to the interior and exterior styling, thanks to the teasers as well as spy shots.

On the outside, the updated hatchback will get restyled headlights and taillights, along with different alloy wheels. Inside, it will get a redesigned dashboard, updated instrument console, and plenty of other tech and features, including connected car technology. The lack of standard equipment was one of the biggest complaints about the current Baleno, and with the upcoming facelift, Maruti will address that.

Powering the updated Maruti Baleno will be a 1.2-litre K-series engine. A 5-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. Unlike the current Baleno, which comes with a CVT option, the updated version is expected to come with a 5-speed AMT (or AGS, as Maruti calls it) in the interest of cost-saving.

An idle start-stop system will be offered as standard, to help deliver the best fuel economy possible. The outgoing version of Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs. 6.14 lakh to Rs. 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the updated version will likely be a little more expensive than that.

Interestingly, Toyota will also launch this updated hatchback under its brand, as the new Glanza. It will be identical to Maruti Baleno, except for the logo, with perhaps minor changes in design. We expect the updated Toyota Glanza to make its way to the Indian market very soon as well, following hot on the heels of its Maruti twin.