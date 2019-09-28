Maruti Baleno RS Offered With Massive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is sold with discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh as part of clearing the stocks from dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Baleno RS, the performance-based variant of the regular hatchback, with much anticipation. However, as with any performance models, the volumes of the RS could not be staggering. The BSVI emission norms are coming into effect from April 2020 and the sales slowdown encountered through this year puts the pressure on dealerships to clear stocks.

Resultantly, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is offered with a massive discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Considering that the largest carmaker in the country has already announced discounts of up to Rs. 70,000 not including the Rs. 5,000 price cut due to corporate tax rate reduction, the added offers amounting to Rs. 1.5 lakh do sound lucrative for prospective buyers.

The Tata Tiago JTP variant is considered as far more appealing for what it offers at Rs. 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom) despite low on features compared to the RS. The Baleno RS, on the other hand, is currently priced at around Rs. 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the additional discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh makes it far cheaper than the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. The entry-level hot hatch space never really got going in India despite manufacturers trying their best.

It is yet unknown whether the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet K10C direct-injected DOHC turbocharged petrol engine will be upgraded to meet BSVI emissions or not. If Maruti Suzuki opts otherwise, we may not see the range-topping Baleno RS again and it could be the reason why dealers are pushing to sell the hot hatch with never-before-seen discounts and benefits.

The Baleno RS churns out 101 hp of peak power and 150 Nm of maximum torque, and is mated only to a five-speed manual transmission. It is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in less than 10 seconds and return 21.1 kmpl mileage.

It comes equipped with features like SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation, voice command, Bluetooth, USB and Aux, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, remote keyless entry, front and rear seat adjustable headrests, auto AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 60:40 split rear seat and so on.