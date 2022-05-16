Maruti Baleno Registers 33% Decline In Sales In April 2022

In April 2022, Maruti Suzuki Baleno saw a 33.24 per cent YoY drop in sales, with its monthly sales figure standing at 10,938 units

The updated 2022 Maruti Baleno was launched in India in February this year. The new model offers a more aggressive design, along with plenty of additional features, making it a better deal overall than the previous version. While it continues to be extremely popular in our market, the hatchback saw a significant decline in sales last month.

In April 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 10,938 units of Baleno in India, which is a 33.24 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 16,384 units of the hatchback sold during the same month last year. In May 2022, Maruti Baleno achieved a sales figure of 14,520 units. This translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales drop of 24.67 per cent for last month.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava recently commented that small car sales have been falling in India, and Baleno’s sales performance is in line with that statement. In fact, all other Maruti hatchbacks except Celerio have registered a YoY decline in sales as well last month.

The new Maruti Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder engine. This powerplant is good for 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and an idle start-stop system is offered as standard here. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The top-spec variants of the hatchback come loaded with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a TFT MID in the instrument console, 360-degree parking camera, heads-up display (HUD), automatic climate console, keyless entry and go, cruise control, Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), etc.

There are plenty of safety features on offer as well, with the top trims getting six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, central locking, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-start assist, automatic headlamps, etc.

Maruti Baleno is currently priced from Rs. 6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes with the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and its rebadged twin, Toyota Glanza.