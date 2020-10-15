Maruti Baleno Is The Fastest Premium Hatch To Reach 8 Lakh Sales

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently sold with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre DualJet SHVS petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Baleno back in late October 2015 as the second product from the Nexa premium dealerships. It became the first success story from the upmarket outlets and set the foundation for a range of new models to come. The Baleno has now become the fastest premium hatchback to reach eight lakh sales milestone in a period of just around half a decade.

The premium hatchback primarily competes against Hyundai Elite i20 while other rivals for the Baleno are Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The Baleno and Elite i20 had competitive battle for supremacy in the segment in the monthly sales charts, and after a few months since its debut, the former started pulling away and began maintaining a health lead that still continues.

The Baleno used to be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, as the familiar 1.2-litre gasoline and 1.3-litre DDiS oil-burner were found under the hood. However, as when Maruti Suzuki began the transition towards BSVI emission standards from BSIV last year, the Baleno was one of the first models to gain the stricter compliance.

The four-pot fuel economical diesel was discontinued from the lineup and the regular petrol mill joined hands with the 1.2-litre DualJet SHVS unit introduced in April 2019. In the beginning of 2020, Maruti Suzuki reached five lakh BSVI unit sales and the Baleno played a significant part in the overall tally. The 1.2-litre DualJet BSVI petrol engine and the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre K-series petrol are BSVI compliant apparently.

The 1.2-litre dual VVT, DualJet, four-cylinder petrol engine with SHVS technology produces a maximum power output of 89 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is connected to only a five-speed manual transmission and the claimed fuel economy stands at 23.87 kmpl.

The regular 1.2-litre petrol motor kicks out 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. With ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.01 kmpl, the powertrain is mated to either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The Rs. 5.70 lakh for the 1.2 Sigma and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.03 lakh for the range-topping 1.2 CVT (ex-showroom).