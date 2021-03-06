Maruti Baleno Feb 2021 Sales Higher Than Combined Sales Of I20, Altroz, Polo, Jazz

Last month, Maruti Baleno recorded a sales figure of 20,070 units, thus becoming the best-selling premium hatchback in India once again

Although SUVs are steadily gaining popularity in India, hatchbacks still remain the top choice for buyers in our market. The premium hatchback segment recorded a strong sales performance last month. Maruti Baleno topped the premium hatchback sales chart by a huge margin over its competitors, with a retail figure of 20,070 units.

In fact, Baleno’s sales figure for February 2021 was higher than the combined sales figures of the Hyundai i20 (9,001 units), Tata Altroz (6,832 units), Volkswagen Polo (1,937 units), and Honda Jazz (856)! Other than that, Toyota Glanza also registered a respectable sales figure last month, with total retail of 2,743 units.

The biggest reason for the popularity of Maruti Baleno is its fuel-efficient yet peppy engine, relatively affordable price, and unmatched dealer network across India. Powering the Baleno is a 1.2-litre petrol engine (with a mild-hybrid system on select trims), paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

As for Hyundai i20, it offers different engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol – with multiple transmission options. The abundance of choice makes the i20 an extremely versatile product, helping it gain the second spot on the sales chart.

Tata Altroz is also available with multiple engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. However, all the powerplants are offered with a manual transmission only. Toyota Glanza, readers might be aware, is a rebadged Maruti Baleno. It offers the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (with the optional mild-hybrid system), along with the same gearbox choices.

Premium hatchback sales figures – February 2021 Model Sales figures 1. Maruti Baleno 20,070 units 2. Hyundai i20 9,001 units 3. Tata Altroz 6,832 units 4. Toyota Glanza 2,743 units 5. Volkswagen Polo 1,937 units 6. Honda Jazz 856 units

Volkswagen Polo is available with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit, which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. As for Honda Jazz, it only has a single powerplant option on offer, a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT.