Maruti Baleno Facelift Variant Wise Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The brochure of the forthcoming Maruti Baleno facelift recently leaked online, revealing its complete variant-wise equipment list

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the facelifted Baleno in India in a few days, and the anticipation for it is quite high. Ahead of its arrival, the brochure of the updated hatchback has leaked online, thanks to which we now know the trim-wise features and equipment list of the new-age Baleno.

The updated Baleno will be available in four trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. There will be a single engine option on offer – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, with an expected output of 90 PS and 113 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be standard on all trims, and a 5-speed AMT option will be available on all trim except the base ‘Sigma’ trim.

As standard, the facelifted Maruti Baleno will get features like projector halogen headlamps,

LED taillights, a tailgate spoiler, body-coloured bumpers, a monochrome MID in the instrument cluster, power windows (front and rear), central locking with keyless entry, automatic climate control, rear defogger, tilt-adjustable power steering, and seatbelt reminder (front row).

On the top trim, there will be a lot of premium features on offer. These will include a head-up display, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys surround sound system, auto-dimming ORVMs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED foglamps, power-folding ORVMs (auto-folding), cruise control, up to 6 airbags, etc.

Compared to the outgoing model, the soon-to-launch Baleno facelift will be significantly more upmarket, with a few segment-first features. It will also have better safety equipment. With this, Maruti is expecting to maintain its lead in the premium hatchback segment, over rivals like Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo, etc.

Maruti Baleno’s price currently ranges from Rs. 6.14 lakh to Rs. 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new model will be a little more expensive, thanks to all the additional features. Also, Toyota will launch its own version of this updated hatchback, as the Glanza facelift, likely within a few months’ time. The updated Toyota Glanza will be identical to the facelifted Baleno, with the only difference being the logo.