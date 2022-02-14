Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied In Production Form Ahead Of Launch

The soon-to-launch Maruti Baleno facelift has been spotted in its production-ready avatar, and it is expected to launch later this month

Maruti Suzuki will launch the facelifted Baleno in the Indian market in the coming days. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has released a few teasers for the updated hatchback, revealing a few key highlights about the car. Now, new spy pictures of the car have emerged online, with minimal camouflage, giving us a small peek at its exterior design.

In the spy shots, we see that the front and rear fascia have been disguised. Still, we can see a portion of the updated front bumper; the airdam looks large and rectangular, and the foglamp housings are squarish with chrome surrounds. The LED DRLs are shining through the camo, but the headlamps and front grille are completely hidden here.

The pillars are all blacked-out, but the roof remains body-coloured. We’re not sure if Maruti will offer dual-tone paint options on the Baleno facelift. Other details we can notice here include chrome-plated door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a new design for the dual-tone alloy wheels. The silhouette of the car doesn’t look any different from the outgoing model, at least in these pictures. The upcoming Maruti Baleno facelift will come packed with a lot more tech than before. It will get a head-up display, a larger 9.0-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), etc. It will also get a redesigned dashboard, which will freshen up the cabin.

Powering the facelifted Maruti Baleno will be a 1.2-litre K-series engine with start-stop tech. The output figures have not been officially revealed yet. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, and some reports suggest that the CVT will be replaced by a 5-speed AMT. The AMT option will be more affordable than CVT, which should help make the hatchback more accessible to buyers.

Bookings for the upcoming Maruti Baleno have already begun across the country, via NEXA dealerships or the NEXA website, for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Also, Toyota will also launch its own version of this updated hatchback, as the new Glanza, likely in the coming months.