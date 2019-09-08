Maruti Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, S-cross – Discount in September 2019

While Maruti Suzuki is offering some fantastic discounts on its Nexa lineup of models, including Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno and S-Cross, there is no discount on the XL6

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, witnessed a massive 36 per cent de-growth on YoY basis last month. Like other manufacturers, even Maruti Suzuki is offering some great discounts on almost all cars in its product portfolio. The cars on discount even include the Nexa models, including Ciaz, Ignis, Baleno and S-Cross. Here are all the details of the Maruti Nexa cars discount in September 2019-

1. Maruti Baleno – Up to Rs 62,400

Maruti Baleno, the largest-selling B2-segment hatchback of the country, is currently available with discounts worth Rs 62,400 on the diesel variants and worth Rs 35,000 on the petrol model. While the petrol model is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 in the form of a consumer offer, the diesel version is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with a free 5-year warranty worth Rs 17,400.

Also, there’s an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 on both the engine variants. Also, while there’s a corporate offer of Rs 5,000 on the petrol variant, buyers of the diesel version can claim Rs 10,000 worth corporate discount.

2. Maruti Ignis – Up to Rs 57,000

While the Maruti Ignis hasn’t been anywhere as successful as models like the Swift and the Baleno, the crossover-styled hatchback enjoys a dedicated set of followers who put their money on this B1-segment model for its SUV-like characteristics and high practicality. The Ignis, which is available only with a petrol engine variant, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs 7,000, which brings the total benefits to Rs 57,000.

3. Maruti S-Cross – Up to Rs 1,12,900

S-Cross, the flagship model in the company’s model lineup, is currently available with discounts of up to Rs 1,12,900. The well-rounded crossover is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and free 5-year warranty package worth Rs 22,900. Also, buyers who sell their old car to Maruti Suzuki True Value used car network get an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Finally, there’s also a corporate offer worth Rs 10,000. With more than Rs 1 lakh shelved off the sticker price, the S-Cross becomes a pretty terrific value for money proposition.

4. Maruti Ciaz – Up to Rs 87,700

The Maruti Ciaz has been one of the most popular models of the C-segment of our car market. In spite of the high popularity, however, the well-rounded sedan is currently available with discounts up to Rs 87,700. The petrol variant, which is powered by the company’s K15B 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor, is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, which takes the total savings to Rs 65,000.

Offers on the diesel variant are even better as other than the cash discount of Rs 25,000, one also benefits from 5-year warranty package worth Rs 22,700. Other than this, like the petrol model, buyers of the Ciaz diesel can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 on selling their old car to Maruti Suzuki True Value used car dealership. Also, there’s a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000, which takes the total benefits to Rs 87,700.

Other than the offers listed above, buyers of the above cars can try their luck by bargaining hard at the local Nexa dealerships. As the state of market is such that the dealerships have huge inventory pileups, they might be willing to add some more discounts from their end to register a sale.