Maruti Baleno Becomes Top Selling Car In Feb 2023 In India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno posted 18,592 units in the month of February 2023 as against 12,570 units with a YoY sales jump of 48 per cent in India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno got back to the top of the passenger car sales standings in the month of February 2023 as 18,592 units were sold against 12,570 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 48 per cent. The premium hatchback outsold its siblings like Swift and Alto as both of them managed to post over 18,000 units each.

The Baleno comprehensively beat its main rivals the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz last month. The five-seater has been consistent in garnering sales volumes and the arrival of the heavily updated model just over a year has proven to be the game changer. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs. 6.56 lakh and Rs. 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is available in a total of four variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The six colour schemes that customers can pick from are Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Nexa Blue and Splendid Silver. It has an overall length of 3,990 mm, a width of 1,745 mm and a height of 1,500 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,520 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine & Mileage:

The Baleno boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, fuel tank capacity of 37 litres and bootspace of 339 litres. It derives power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet VVT petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT transmission.

The former has a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.35 kmpl while the latter has it at 22.94 kmpl. The Baleno is packed with features such as HUD, a 360-degree camera system, cruise control, Arkamys audio system, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, six airbags, rear AC vents, Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, LED fog lamps, UV cut glass, etc.

The Baleno based compact SUV coupe known as Fronx will launch next month in India and it will sit on the same platform and will be equipped with similar features.