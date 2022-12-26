Maruti Baleno-Based Coupe SUV Coming In Jan – What To Expect?

Maruti Suzuki YTB will likely be launched in March or April 2023 after making its market debut at the 2023 Auto Expo next month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will showcase as many as 16 models at the 2023 Auto Expo, scheduled between January 13 and 18 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The largest car producer in the country will lift the cloaks off a brand new electric SUV concept that will preview the 2025-bound all-electric SUV codenamed YY8.

The Baleno-based coupe SUV and the five-door Jimny will also have their world debut hosted at the premiere motoring show. Both have already been caught testing multiple types and they will be accompanied by WagonR flex fuel prototype. The coupe SUV, in particular, will more likely be underpinned by the lightweight Heartect platform and it will be the first one to reach showrooms.

Internally codenamed YTB, the compact coupe SUV will be retailed exclusively through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships and it will have a lot in common with the Baleno premium hatchback. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki YTB will more likely be announced in March or April 2023 and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The BoosterJet unit was previously found in the Baleno RS and it could develop around 100 PS in the YTB. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be offered. The YTB will be positioned above the Baleno and its prices could overlap with some entry- and mid-level variants of the Brezza compact SUV as it will take on Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Tata Punch.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB takes plenty of design inspiration from the Grand Vitara midsize SUV as the front fascia boasts a prominent upright grill section. The coupe-like silhouette is influenced by the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The interior will be packed with modern features and technologies.

The equipment list will likely boast a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, adjustable headrests, wireless smartphone charger, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.