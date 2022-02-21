Maruti Baleno-Based Compact SUV Coupe To Launch In 2023 In India

Maruti Suzuki is planning to add a new Baleno-based SUV to its lineup, which is expected to launch sometime next year

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch plenty of new SUVs in India in the coming years. Compact SUVs have seen a massive surge in sales in the past few years, and the Indo-Japanese carmaker is planning to add a new contender in that market space, likely next year. This upcoming compact SUV is being developed under the codename ‘YTB’, and it will be a coupe-style crossover.

Maruti YTB will be based on the Baleno hatchback, which is also set to be updated in the coming days, and thus it will be underpinned by the Heartect platform. This will help the manufacturer save on development costs, which would help the car be more affordable. The design will likely feature major differences over the Baleno, to help distinguish between the two models.

At the moment, we’re not sure whether this upcoming crossover SUV will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza or above it, and there is no official word on the matter. As per speculations, it will go on sale via Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA dealerships, alongside Baleno, Ignis, and Ciaz, while the Vitara Brezza will continue to sell through the carmaker’s Arena dealerships.

We expect Maruti YTB to be powered by a 1.2-litre K-series engine, with 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque on tap, the same as Baleno. Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT, and we expect an idle start-stop system to be available as well.

This upcoming Baleno-based crossover SUV will likely get plenty of premium features as well, the same as the soon-to-launch Baleno facelift. Thus, we expect HUD (Head-Up Display), 360-degree parking camera, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to 6 airbags, etc., to be offered on it.

Maruti Suzuki will also update the Vitara Brezza very soon, with a new generation version. The new model will feature major changes, like a new design, updated infotainment system, electric sunroof, and a lot more safety features. The next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months.

Images are for representation only