Maruti August Market Share Dropped By 8.5%, Tata Biggest Gainer

Maruti Suzuki registered an 8.5 per cent drop in market share in August 2021, while Tata Motors gained a 2.9 per cent share the same month

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India, and looking at last month’s sales charts, we see that it has managed to maintain its dominance once again. However, the Indo-Japanese carmaker recorded a decline in overall sales – 8.71 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis – and its share in the passenger vehicle market was 39.8 per cent in August 2021.

Back in August 2020, Maruti had a market share of 48.3 per cent, which translates drop of 8.5 per cent for last month. The only other carmakers to report a decline in market share in August 2021 are Hyundai and Ford, with a 1.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent drop, respectively.

Tata Motors reported the highest gain in market share, up from 7.9 per cent in Aug 2020 to 10.8 per cent in Aug 2021, which is an increase of 2.9 per cent. Tata Motors has been enjoying strong success in the Indian market in recent times, thanks to its ‘New Forever’ range of vehicles.

Currently, Tata Motors has the following vehicles in its line-up – Tiago, Tigor, Tigor EV, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. The homegrown carmaker is planning to add a new vehicle to its range soon, likely around Diwali time, named Punch. This forthcoming model is a micro-SUV, based on the HBX concept, which will be a rival to Maruti Ignis, Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

Tata will soon be introducing CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in our market. Other than that, an electric version of the Altroz (Altroz EV) is also in the pipeline. Maruti Suzuki also has a new model in the works – the next-generation Celerio – which is expected to launch before the end of the year.

Maruti has plans to expand its CNG car line-up as well, and test mules of the Swift CNG and Dzire CNG have been spotted on test. We expect these to launch in the coming months as well. Also, next year we’ll see a BS6-compliant diesel engine option added to select Maruti vehicles, like the XL6, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, and Ciaz.